James Power Sets Up US Return With Win in Hungary

James Power powered his way to victory in Hungary on Saturday night.

The Macroom youngster ended a two-year sabbatical with a bang as he registered a fifth career knockout in his first fight since late 2019.

Indeed, Power got the job done within a round, securing his second stoppage win at the home of the Magyars.

Speaking online after the victory the nomadic prospect revealed the win would set him up nicely for a return to America.

“A first round KO tonight moves us to 6-0 (5KOs). I can’t begin to describe how great it feels to be back doing what I love most. The next stop is the US to keep this ball rolling.”

Pre pandemic the fighter, who fought four times whilst still in secondary school, secured a Sheer Sports contract, he also developed a working relationship with LA based South African coach Courage Tshabalala. It appears they will re-link up soon and the Cork talent will look to make his North American debut before 2021 is done.

The win sees Power improve to 6-0 with five knockouts.