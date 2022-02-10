Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor in Ireland

Jake Paul [5(4)-0] wants to come to Ireland to fight Conor McGregor [0-1]

The YouTuber and undefeated boxing novice called out the UFC legend in London earlier this week.

Paul took full advantage of Irish media presence at the second of two Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano press conferences to once again state his McGregor intentions.

The social media star with boxing ambitions has been goading McGregor since he took up the sport and is more than keen to share the ring with the Dubliner.

The American, who co promotes the greatest female fight of all time, sent insulting videos the way of the southpaw, questioned sparring partner Dylan Moran and told anyone who would listen how he would expose the former Crumlin amateur.

The 26-year-old was polite this time around and added in Ireland as his preferred destination for the fight.

“I want to fight McGregor,” he declared.

“I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland,” he adds before revealing McGregor is the reason he took up boxing.

“This is partially how the journey (in boxing) started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.”

McGregor has one boxing bout to his name a defeat to Floyd Mayweather who recently beat Paul’s brother Logan in an exhibition.