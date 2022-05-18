Irish Government approach Eddie Hearn offering Katie Taylor Croke Park help

Eddie Hearn has revealed Irish Government Officials have been in touch in a bid to ensure Katie Taylor gets the massive homecoming she deserves.

After Taylor’s historic win over Amanda Serrano on the top of a Madison Square Garden bill last month, Croke Park and massive Dublin fight night were mentioned by more than one interested party.

Matchroom boss, Hearn said he would love to bring the Irish Icon to GAA Headquarters, Taylor was as ever keen, the undisputed lightweight champion’s team want it and Jake Paul of Team Serrano was more than open to the idea.

Rumour then suggested Taylor’s manager Brian Peters had got the homecoming ball rolling and had positive talks re an October fight night.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, hugs Katie Taylor after she defeated Amanda Serrano (not pictured) in their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Hearn then poured cold water on the idea suggesting outdoors in Ireland was a no-go and that September would prove too soon to re run the fight.

However, speaking to IFL TV this week Hearn gave hope again. The DAZN aligned promoter revealed he has had an approach from the Irish Government regarding a Taylor Croke Park fight night and again said he would love to do a major Dublin event.

The Essex fight maker said talks have already begun with Team Serrano and revealed Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm are also in the frame.

“There are three fights for Katie Taylor next. There is Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm or Amanda Serrano. We’ve had an approach from government level in Ireland, they want to do Croke Park, it would be an incredible moment for Katie Taylor,” Hearn said.

“Those three names would be fine to do that. For me I would like to make the Amanda Serrano rematch, it’s such a great fight, and we are talking to Jake Paul and Nakisa [Bidarian] about that rematch. If we can agree on terms we’d love to go straight into the rematch and create an event that will be remembered even beyond Madison Square Garden.”

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano after their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

A Taylor homecoming being discussed at different stages since 2016 and there have been a number of false dawns with regard to a big capital fight.

However, it now seems Taylor Dublin talk is real and the undisputed lightweight world champion may just get a unique and special homecoming.