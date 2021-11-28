Ireland’s youngest pro wins on Sunday afternoon show

Ireland’s youngest pro added a second win to his record on a Sunday matinee show in England.

18-year-old Liam Walsh celebrated victory after four rounds at the Cedric Ford Pavilion, Newark Showground, Newark.

The ‘Kingdom Kid’ won every round against the very busy and potentially dangerous Seamus Devlin, the Kerry fighter having his hand raised after the referee scored the fight 40-36 in his favour.

It wraps up an impressive debut year for the teen. who had a relatively testing debut against Kristaps Zulgis, a British based Latvian with upset previous.

It’s not that Boxing Ireland have a move fast policy when it comes to the middleweight – and coach Tony Davitt is very keen to remind everyone Walsh has time on his hands- more they have had to take the opponents offered during the current away corner crisis.

Walsh is the latest Irish boxing teen to win in November following Steven Cairns of Cork and Dublin’s Willo Flood.

The win sees Walsh improve to 2-0 while Devlin slips to 0-15.