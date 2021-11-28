Headline News News Pro News 

Ireland’s youngest pro wins on Sunday afternoon show

Jonny Stapleton

Ireland’s youngest pro added a second win to his record on a Sunday matinee show in England.

18-year-old Liam Walsh celebrated victory after four rounds at the Cedric Ford Pavilion, Newark Showground, Newark.

The ‘Kingdom Kid’ won every round against the very busy and potentially dangerous Seamus Devlin, the Kerry fighter having his hand raised after the referee scored the fight 40-36 in his favour.

It wraps up an impressive debut year for the teen. who had a relatively testing debut against Kristaps Zulgis, a British based Latvian with upset previous.

It’s not that Boxing Ireland have a move fast policy when it comes to the middleweight – and coach Tony Davitt is very keen to remind everyone Walsh has time on his hands- more they have had to take the opponents offered during the current away corner crisis.

Walsh is the latest Irish boxing teen to win in November following Steven Cairns of Cork and Dublin’s Willo Flood.

The win sees Walsh improve to 2-0 while Devlin slips to 0-15.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

