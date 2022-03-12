Ireland’s Greatest Ever – Gary Cully’s Big Plan

Gary Cully [13(7)-0] wants to go down as the greatest Irish fighter to ever have laced them up and knows exactly what he has to do to make that a reality.

The Kildare lightweight wants to surpass the brilliant achievements of Ireland’s two weight world champions Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor by becoming a three division world titlist.

Speaking ahead of his huge fight with former IBF world champion Miguel Vasquez which plays out in Nottingham on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s bid to dethrone WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood, the southpaw son of Sarto outlined his career goals.

“I’d love to do three weights. I have the frame and Frampton has obviously done two. I’d love to go down as the greatest fighter in Irish history and to do that I need to do three weights”

Former super bantamweight and featherweight champion Frampton did attempt to win a third world title at a third weight but ultimately came up short against Jamel Herring. That night in Dubai saw the size difference prove too much alongside another example of father time catching up with a boxer in their mid 30s.

As a freakishly huge lightweight, Cully should have the frame for a three-weight assault – although considering the names that populate lightweight at the minute, greatness could be found by unifying rather than moving up.

The Pete Taylor-trained six-foot-two southpaw first has to overcome a former world champion before plotting the downfall of reigning titleholders.

Waiting for him tonight will be his toughest test to date, in fact, Cully leaps up the rungs of the ladder as he faces the Mexican with a storied career.

Big things said about @BoxerCully and huge support tomorrow but this is a serious step up! #CullyVazquez @DAZNBoxing 🇮🇪🇲🇽 https://t.co/FWnVBbwRqN — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 11, 2022

Although he suggests 35-year-old ‘Titere Puppet’ is past his best, Cully admits he will be tested in Nottingham live on DAZN this Saturday – and notes the Guadalajara native is still hungry.

Indeed, fighting at his more natural weight of 135lbs and against an opponent as, relatively, inexperienced as Cully, Vazquez has his own plans.

“He’s probably past his best days but definitely not finished, notes Cully. “He’s definitely got ambitions left in boxing. he’s ranked number 4 with the WBA at the moment. I’m too young, too fresh, too hungry and I’m on the way up and i don’t think he can do anything to stop me.

“Vazquez is probably one of the most awkward fighters I’ve came across. I don’t know what style he’s gonna bring, if he’s gonna try and bring it to me and go to war or if he’s gonna try and run away, what sorta style he’s gonna bring. So this camp we’ve just tried to get all style and whatever he brings on the night I’m gonna be able to adapt to.”