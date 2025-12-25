AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Inspirational Carly McNaul Bounce’s Back From ‘Horrible Place’ to Compete Again

Carly McNaul says her Ulster Championships performance is living proof that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

The experienced and decorated Belfast talent suffered defeat to Courtney McCrudden in the prestigious provincial competition, but climbing through the ropes represented a massive victory in an outside-the-ring battle.

The two-time Commonwealth Games silver medal winner says she was a ‘lost soul in a horrible place’ earlier this year. She was also told she would never box again as recent as 5 months ago, so to compete and trade leather again was a big life win.

She also believes her semi-final appearance should act as assurance for people going through troubled times.

McNaul says if she bounced back they can too.

Speaking on social media, she explained just how dark things had become and how happy and proud she was to get back in the ring.

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

