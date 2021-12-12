Headline News News Pro News 

In Pictures – Katie Taylor’s Undisputed defence

Katie Taylor registered a twentieth professional career victory in Liverpool last night.

Taylor defeated Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena to retain her WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, and Ring Magazine belts on the Matchroom card.

The victory should set up a mouthwatering mega-fight with Amanda Serrano in New York in April, providing the seven-weight world champion can hold up her end of the bargain, overcome Miriam Gutierrez at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, next weekend.

Below are pictures courtesy of Mark Robinson and Matchroom of Saturday night’s fight.

