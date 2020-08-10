Improved Sean McComb wants World Title shot SOON







Lockdown has stalled Sean McComb‘s move to lightweight but the shutdown of boxing has had its benefits.

The Belfast southpaw is adamant that he emerges from restrictions a better boxer than before and will prove this on Wednesday night versus Siar Ozgul [15(3)-4(1)].

McComb [10(5)-0] takes on the Turk at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 12th and believes that it will set him on course for world titles by this time next year.

27-year-old McComb believes he will be ready for Vasyl Lomachenko, Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, or whoever holds their belts, next August.

The former top amateur outlined how “I’m hoping a win here opens doors and opportunities for me at lightweight, where I can progress on the world stage in the next 12 months.”

“I was due to move down to lightweight in April before the pandemic hit, so that’s been temporarily put on hold and now it’s Siar Ozgul.”

“Ozgul is a well-ranked fighter with a lot of experience. He’s fought big names like Viktor Postol and Anthony Yigit, so I’m very aware it’s a tough fight.”

Having spent time in Belfast, McComb is now back with Scottish trainer Danny Vaughan and is planning a big statement on Wednesday night.

‘The Public Nuisance’ explained how “I restarted camp with a new attitude, game plan and strategy. I’ve been able to work on different things, and I feel I’m coming out the back of this pandemic better than I was before.”

“The last few months were tough due to everything going on, but it was time well spent at home with family, friends and my girlfriend. I was grateful for that time at home and now I’m ready to get back to work, back to winning and doing what I do best.”

McComb is one of the chief supports on the YouTube-streamed midweek card, with Jono Carroll headlining versus Maxi Hughes. Another Irishman, Pierce O’Leary, also features on the undercard taking on Jacob Quinn.