‘I’m ready’ – Daniel O’Sullivan eyes up domestic action

Daniel O’Sullivan [2-0] will never drop names but doesn’t haven’t a problem discussing the titles he would like to lift.

The Dubliner secured a second career victory on the Rising from the Ashes card in Dublin just over two weeks ago. The fact that win over Dale Arrowsmith came in a six round contest should qualify the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter for eight round action, thus making him BUI Celtic title eligible.

The pretty strap is currently held Owen O’Neill and although ‘Daniel San’ won’t call out the champ he does admit it’s a belt he believes would fit around his waist nicely.

The Pascal Collins trained light middle may have to do a bit more to earn a shot, especially considering it’s a well populated weight class, although he claims he would be domestic title ready right now if given his chance.

“i definitely think I’m ready for an all Irish fight and that’s the type of fight and test that I want,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I want someone who is going to come and try win will bring out the best in me I believe. Those are the type of fights that’s going to keep people interested and coming to these shows and I’d love to be a part of them,” the eager to get up and running pro adds before revealing his title ambitions.

“I don’t think I’ll ever call somebody out because it makes it too personal and it’s never going to be something personal with me. All I want is to be in fights that gets the fans excited and I want belts. The Celtic title would be a great start to my career and I’d like to fight for it as soon as possible no matter who holds it I just want to fight for it then hopefully kick on to an Irish title soon after that then who knows where that can take me!

“I just want to get as much experience and be in exciting fights as much as possible and the best way for both of them things is 50/50 domestic fights I believe and I’m open to all comers.”

O’Sullivan is adamant he wants to be tested early in his career and has his wish granted at the National Stadium recently. Arrowsmith is a journeyman he’d be expected to defeat but also an away fighter known for asking questions of up and coming prospects. The Dubliner was delighted the Brit came to fight and provided him with somewhat of a challenge, even if he wasn’t overly happy with his own display.

“To be honest when I got out of the ring on the night I wasn’t happy at all with my performance,” the often overly self critical fighter with training experience adds.

“It just felt very one paced and I never went through the gears like I know I could have. But a lot of people are telling me it was a good performance and having watched it back I was a little happier with it – but still know I can do better. Was great to get 6 rounds in so early on in my career against a crafty opponent so good learning fight and I still had plenty in the tank at the end I could have done 6 more rounds.

“I think he started off quite positive but I hurt him to the body a couple times and then he backed off quite a bit. He was live and firing back the whole time so I was very happy with that. I didn’t want someone who was going to jump on the ground as soon as I landed a punch. He’s one of the best journeymen around so I got to learn a lot from being in with him.”

While the boxer, who acts as second to Pascal Collins for the majority of the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s fights, is keen to kick on he had no issue stopping to smell the roses during his most recent fight.

Fighting as a pro in the world’s first purpose built boxing stadium was special for O’Sullivan and he made sure he enjoyed the occassion.

“It’s just how much boxing history is in the Stadium, getting to fight there as a professional is something I think every Irish boxer should want to do in there career. It’s the home of boxing in this country. The first time I went to boxing was in the Stadium and the first time I helped in a corner was there too. Also the amount of times I’ve done the ring walk with others when helping in their corner it was nice for it to be my turn. The last two fights I had there were loses in the elites and seniors before that so was also nice to get my hand raised in there again.”