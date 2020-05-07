‘I’m not interested in getting rust off’ – Sean McComb wants to remain on progressive path







Sean McComb [10(5)-0] is adamant he doesn’t need an oil change and wants to keep motoring along the road he has been traveling since turning over.

‘The Public Nuisance’s’ has been traveling at a faster rate than most toward the top of the game.

The Belfast fighter has taken deliberate steps up the ladder in each fight and has impressed to such a degree he is now being heralded as one of Ireland’s best prospects.

The current pandemic has slowed his rapid rise and denied him a chance to register a sizable statement against Craig Evans late last month.

However, he is determined to ensure his progression just stalled and not put back. Despite a long lay off, McComb doesn’t want a tune up fight upon his return.

The 27-year-old southpaw wants to continue following the blueprint that has served him so well and claims he wants another ‘step forward’ when boxing resumes.

“As long as it’s a step forward, I’ll accept any fight at all off the back of this,”McComb insisted when talking to the BBC.

“I don’t want to come through this pandemic after however long it may be and for someone to say ‘let’s have an easy fight to start to get the rust off’.

“I’m not interested in getting the rust off, I lose the rust in sparring, every fight in my career up to now has been a step up in class.

“If an opportunity comes at any level, I’ll take it with two hands no matter what. If your opponent hasn’t boxed in 6-8 months because of this, he’s going to be rusty too so we’d be on the same level.”

While he is determined to continue that rapid rise and is ahead of where most 10-0 prospects are, the Holy Trinity graduate won’t be as high up the ladder as first planned come 2021.

The lightweight had hoped to gatecrash world level with four progressive fights before the year was done, but may now have to wait that bit longer to become a world top 10 fighter.

“The momentum and the hype was kicking in with me,” he adds.

“I was starting to really enjoy it, and the fact that I was fighting people that nobody really knows and still getting that hype was brilliant.

“I was looking at having three or four fights by the end of the year, then moving into next year going towards big, big titles.

“I’m talking about top 10 in the world here.”