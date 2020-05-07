‘Good question’ Carl Frampton wonders why he didn’t have a Santa Cruz rematch clause







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] has been calling for a Leo Santa Cruz [37(1(0-1(0)-1] rematch ever since he suffered defeat to the Mexican back in January of 2017.

Cruz leveled things up by avenging his New York hosted July 2016 reverse to ‘The Jackal’ in Las Vegas and for all intensive purposes a rubber match looked the obvious move.

At one a piece after two Fight of the Year contenders a decider seemed the natural progression.

Cruz, who took the WBA featherweight world title back of Frampton with the win, never seemed as keen on a third clash as the Belfast man and has distanced himself further over the years.

However, as champion going into the second bout, now three weight world title hopeful, Frampton should have had the chance to invoke a rematch.

In the vast majority of cases a world champion would have a rematch clause put in the contract when making a voluntary defence, but it seems Frampton, who was then a Cyclone fighter, didn’t.

After revealing he didn’t believe the four weight world champion wanted a return, when speaking to the AK and Barrack Show, the 33 year-old also claimed he had no clue as to why he hadn’t got a rematch clause.

Good question. It wasnt my job to negotiate fight contracts. https://t.co/bR7nCsVpyj — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) May 7, 2020

Speaking with regard to the rubber match and the potential of a being part of a great boxing trilogy, the fighter with WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring firmly in his sights said : “To be honest I don’t see the fight ever happening. I think it’s been and gone. It should have happened there should have been a third fight, but you can’t point the finger at me at why it never happened. I think Leo has to take sole responsibility.”

🎙️ Will a trilogy with Leo Santa Cruz happen for @RealCFrampton? And does he want it to? "The Jackal" opens up on potential future plans with @BoxingwithAk and @TheBoxingBully. 🔊@DAZN_USA @trboxing



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3RLXL0vb0L — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) May 6, 2020