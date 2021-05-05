‘I’m definitely not on the decline’ – Katie Taylor happy to show Joe

Katie Taylor suggests she shoved ‘decline’ talk down Joe Gallagher’s throat on Saturday night.

Heading into the Irish star’s action-packed undisputed world title fight with Natasha Jonas, the coach took every chance he could get to question Taylor.

Gallagher suggested the Olympic medal winner and undefeated pro was past her peak, could be hurt, was staring down the barrel of a stoppage defeat, among other things.

Most agreed it was an attempt to unsettled the unflappable talent, and Taylor saw it as such, refusing to bite throughout the build-up.

However, after outpointing Jonas the two-weight world champion did take some enjoyment in pointing out Gallagher was proved wrong.

“My performance showed that I’m definitely not on the decline, that’s for sure,” Taylor said.

“There was obviously a lot of talk in the week from Joe but after the fight, it is all respect. I had the most respect for Joe and Tasha coming into this. I was just completely focused on the fight itself.

After another hard-fought 10 rounder, it looks like a Leeds hosted mandatory defence next for Taylor, before a December return to mega-fight action.

Jonas, former foe and current undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill, as well as seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano have all been mentioned as potential Christmas rivals.

Taylor is open to all options and all comers.

“I’m ready to fight anybody,” she said. “There’s so many big fights out there for me. I’m willing and ready to step in. Jessica McCaskill is a big, big fight. Jumping back into a big fight like that would be fantastic.

“Amanda Serrano would be a great fight. There have been big names being thrown out there and I’m OK to fight any of those big fights. I’m just looking forward to going home and resting for a few weeks.

“I’ve been in America for the last few months, I haven’t had the chance to spend time with family, I just can’t wait to be around the niece and nephews again, my granny, take a few weeks to relax and not think about boxing.”