‘I’m Back’ – Conrad Cummings Confirms Return

Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] is back.

The Coalisland middleweight has signed a managerial agreement with Kieran Farrell and will return to the ring in the near future.

‘Dynamite’ hasn’t been seen trading leather since November 2019 when he lost to Danny Dignum.

A mixture of dark times and some high-profile defeats had the entertaining fighter entering 2020 considering hanging them up.

However, after sorting out some personal issues and reassessing the situation the Cummings decided to fight on.

The pandemic has slowed any potential comeback dates, but ‘Dynamite’ assured Irish-boxing.com that he had new motivation in the form of a baby girl and was confident there is more in the tank.

“When I retire, it’s over and I don’t want to be remembered for my last year of boxing in 2019,” Cummings told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m much better than that. Also, my baby girl gives me immense motivation, I’ve only turned 29 and I have plenty in the tank. It’s a tough unforgiving business, brutal at times. But, I’m a fighter. I fight.”

Who Cummings would return with remained to be seen but rumours of a Farrell link-up have done the rounds in recent weeks – and the partnership was confirmed this evening.

The former Cyclone and MTK middle revealed the former John Breen trained fighter will manage him and they will confirm fight news very soon.

Cummings also revealed he still has title ambitions.

I am absolutely over the moon to announce that I AM BACK! 🥊



I have signed a management deal with @K_Farrell_BEM.



I’ll be looking at getting back in the ring ASAP and after this straight back into title contention!



I can’t wait 💥



FIGHT NEWS PENDING!!! 😎 pic.twitter.com/e9CbmcUj2p — Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) September 27, 2021