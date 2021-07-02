“I’ll stop him” – Boxing Ireland’s South African wants to slay ‘The Dragon’

Boxing Ireland’s David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1] is the latest fighter to call for a clash with Belfast’s Joe Fitzpatrick.

The German-based South African signed to the promoters behind the Celtic Clash series in February and is waiting to make his debut under their banner.

He has intimated he will man the away corner in Ireland against Irish opposition, which led to an assumption he would be used to test some of his Irish stablemates.

However, it’s a former Boxing Ireland fighter Rajuili wants first. The Boksburg native wants to share the ring with the former BUI Celtic lightweight champion Joe Fitzpatrick. Indeed, he claims he would stop the Warren Boxing Management fighter in Belfast if given the chance.

Fitzpatrick hasn’t fought since his Irish title defeat to Gary Cully in February of 2020 but has been linked to quite a few fighters including Declan Geraghty and Ciaran McVarnock. Alfie Warren of Warren Boxing management told Irish-boxing.com that they hope to have him out in Belfast in the Autumn.

The fight-anyone Rajuili is based in Germany and spent his career boxing almost exclusively out of the away corner.

A former ABU and South African title challenger as well a winner of a number of WBF belts, Rajuili has caused upsets throughout his nine-year career.

The link-up has been partly facilitated by Cork-based South African Jade Karam – a former Boxing Ireland fighter who has now taken up a representative role with the promotional company.