‘I Like Taking That 0’ – Jono Carroll Sends Undefeated Opponent a Warning

Patrick Ayi Aryee’s big fat duck egg attracted him to Jono Carroll [21(6)-2(0)-1].

‘King Kong’ takes on the undefeated Ghanian on the first of two Probellum shows in Dubai tonight after handpicking him as his opponent.

The now Dubai based Dubliner was handed an opponent menu after his original foe pulled out due to suffering a cut in sparring and he picked the fighter he felt would prove the most challenging.

The fact Aryee [21(13)-0-1] is undefeated appealed to the southpaw who, consensus suggests, needs a sense of jeopardy and occasion to produce his best.

“For me I’m ranked #2 with the WBA and I’m looking world titles, so there are no more easy fights, there are no more journeymen,” Carroll told IFL TV.

“I need to be fighting good opponents. When my original opponent pulled out they gave me three options and I picked the one with the undefeated record. I like taking that 0,” he adds with a smile.

The Ghanian’s record makes for impressive reading, he has as many wins as the Finglas fighter but with twice the amount of knockouts and no defeats.

The fact all those wins have come in his home country means it remains to be seen if his talent matches his slate. Carroll points out he is the one with the proven track record and world level fights behind him, whereas his opponent has it all to prove.

“He’s a decent opponent but he has never fought at world level. The difference is my losses have come at world level. We will see if he is ready for that world level. He has never stepped up this level so we will see what he is made of.”

Friday’s fight, which plays out on the same card as an interesting fight for Rohan Date and on a weekend of action that sees Tyrone McKenna and TJ Doheny compete, was meant to be a keep busy affair for a summer world title shot.

Having defeated Andy Vences in a world title eliminator last September, Carroll was next in line for the winner of WBA super featherweight world champion Roger Gutiérrez’s defense against Chris Colbert.

However, with that fight postponed due to pandemic problems things are back up in the air. As a result Carroll doesn’t know when his shot will come but is remaining positive and focusing on what he can control – his performances.

“I know there is a little bit of messing because the opponent pulled out who was meant to fight Chris Colbert and someone else jumped in at #1. Maybe he’ll get a shot next. Both of them are with Al Haymon and I think he wants to jump that guy in there. I don’t care at the end of the day I’m just staying ready and I’m focused on me.

“Belts are exchanging hands in this division right now and when Shakur Stevenson fights this weekend more belts are going to change hands, so you never know what route might open up.”