‘I hate Decisions’ -‘Heavy Hands’ Harley Burke Targets Setup UP KO

Hard hitting Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke [6(6)-0] hopes to become the next Irish sensation fighting out of Yonkers, New York.

The Galway born American raised knockout out artist, who has stopped all of his six opponents to date within a round, claims to have the tools to join the elite names of Irish boxing heritage.

The 27-year-old, who mentions “Irish” Mickey Ward, known for three trilogy fights with the late Arturo Gatti and Derry’s John Duddy as heroes, plans to be the next New York Irish favourite.

The Irish Tripple H hopes to take the next step toward achieving that goal and will be seeking another knockout when he returns later this month. Burke opposes Brandon Maddox (8-5-1) in a six-round super middleweight bout at Bergen County Fight Night, Friday evening July 29 at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ.

Burke, who “wants the knockout’ and ‘hates decisions’, is excited to show his knockout power and ability and plans to entertain a capacity crowd on the second Abella Boxing Promotions card of Boxing, “Bergen County Fight Night Night II”.

Up and until this point of his career, Burke has fought in North Carolina, with this fight in New Jersey it’s more accessible for his following. As a result a good many of his fans from Yonkers, NY will make the trip. Indeed, the construction worker by day fighter by night is busloads to come from East Rutherford.

The fight is also Burke’s first under Abella Boxing Promotions banner, he has yet to pen a contract with them, but if they provide regular work closer to New York he may consider a long-term relationship.

Robert Park, a former trainer, and Operations Director of Abella Boxing Promotions, witnessed Burke during a sparring session at Champs Gym with Chaz Nguyen, who had a successful pro debut on the first Abella card in early April at The Terrace in Paramus NJ, and was impressed with his power – and recommended him to Abella Boxing.

“I sparred with Chaz; they loved it. They kept me in mind for the next one, that’s how it came about. They saw me in the gym. They were not coming off someone else’s word.”

“A perfect combination,” he says with confidence about working with Scott Abella and the promotion.



Burke is on a mission to keep winning and display his Irish heritage with or without a championship around his waist.

“Definitely, Irish American is one thing,” Burke says. “Being one of the best fighters coming out of Yonkers is another thing. I grew up in Yonkers, some good fighters from here. What I’m aiming for is a legacy. I gotta win this fight first. I just got to get through this fight and get my hand raised.”