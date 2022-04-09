Headline News News 

How to Watch Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rouke’s American debuts

Tony Browne [5-1] and Ryan O’Rourke [8(1)-0] make their American debuts tonight.

The O’Rourke’s Gym duo finally get the chance to fight under the Star Boxing banner – and not surprisingly have been handed interesting fights.

‘Super Fly’ will take on Leandro Silva  [3(2)-5(0)], a fighter once rostered to the UFC, who Irish fight fans will know from being game against Joe Ward and Matthew Tinker.

Browne’s fellow Dub as stablemate O’Rourke takes on a French fighter who comes to win, Faycal Rezkallah [6(1)-1-1].

The fights play out at the Rivers Casino and Resort in New York and will be broadcast via Fite TV.

To watch click HERE.

The broadcast begins at 12:45 AM Sunday morning Irish time. The running order has yet to be confirmed but suggestions are O’Rourke’s six-round contest with a fighter that went the distance with Craig Woodruff will be on second and Browne’s eight round clash will be chief support.

Predicted reverse running order:

Simone Federici vs Lyubomyr Pinchuk
Tony Browne vs Leandro Silva
Omar Bordoy vs Matt Gave
Ryan O’Rourke vs Faycal Rezkallah
Michelle Cook vs Elizabeth Tuani

