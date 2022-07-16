How to Watch Pierce O’Leary’s Fight Tonight – Time – Running Order

Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] makes his TV debut tonight.

The Dubliner fighter fights for the first time under the Queensberry Promotions banner and for the first time live on BT Sports at the Copper Box Arena.

The aptly named ‘Big Bang’ faces respectable if not massively taxing opposition in the form of tough Nicugarian Robin Zamora [17(8)-14(6)] looking for a fourth consecutive stoppage win.

The 22-year-old competed in fight number 9 on the night and his clash will be aired on BT Sports. TV coverage begins at 6:30pm Irish time.

O’Leary contests the third TV fight so expect him in the ring anytime around 7:30pm.

Speaking before the fight O’Leary said: “I’m literally buzzing for it. It’s my first fight on live TV and after the 16th everyone is going to know who I am. I’m taking this opportunity with both hands and it’s going to snowball from now on. BT are going to love me after this.”