How to WATCH Katie Taylor versus Natasha Jonas – running order- what time?

Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] will put her four lightweight world titles on the line against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)] tonight.

The Irish sensation and Liverpool favourite will renew their noisy rivalry in Manchester.

Taylor-Jonas is be a Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view chief support to the heavyweight clash between the Andy Lee-trained former champ Joseph Parker and gatekeeper Derek Chisora.

It is a rematch of their famous London 2012 Olympic opener, a fight often credited as the moment that sparked a women’s boxing revolution- and an event that inspired crowd noises of 113.7 decibels, the highest recorded at those Games.

European silver and bronze and World bronze winner Jonas did put it up to the Irish sporting phenomenon at times during the fight but Taylor was a deserved victor, forcing counts in both the third and fourth rounds.

In what was their second amateur meeting, Taylor won the ExCel-hosted Olympic clash 26-15 to secure a bronze medal in a competition she would go on to win gold.

The fight went down as one of the best of London 2012 and won both massive acclaim.

Taylor has continued to trail-blaze in pro ranks, not only having unprecedented success in the ring, but changing the pay-scale and perceptions of the female game.

There has never been tension or bad blood between the two but things have been said to get under Taylor’s skin this week. Either way this one doesn’t need a contentious build-up to sell it, more than likely they will throw down either way.

James Tennyson also appears as he fights in an IBO world title fight against Mexican Jovanni Sraffon.

Both clashes can be viewed on either Sky Sports PPV in the Uk and Ireland or DAZN in American and other territories across the world.

Sky Sports Box Office will be showing the full card on Saturday night.

Coverage begins on the channel at 6pm Irish time and the event costs £19.95 to purchase.

DAZN subcribers can view with out any extra charge.

Taylor is expected to ring walk in and around 9pm

Running order in reverse below:

Main event: Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker

Co main: Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas – for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight titles

Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards

Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison

James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon

Scott Fitzgerald vs TBA

Campbell Hatton vs TBA