How to watch Irish Abroad tonight – Craig McCarthy, Tommy Hyde, Pierce O’Leary, Kevin Cronin Brandon McCarthy

Galway isn’t the only place where Irish fighters will go to work tonight!

There is St Patrick’s weekend action at various places around the world.

Pierce O’Leary populates the Magnificent Seven card in England where he fights the undefeated Hovhannes Martirosyan.

Kevin Cronin makes his American debut at the IBEW Hall in Boston when he fights Patrick Pierre.

Craig McCarthy defends his BUI Celit super middleweight title against Tommy Hyde in San Francisco on a card that Brandon McCarthy debuts on.

Dublin’s O’Leary is up first and will box live on TNT Sports. The broadcast begins at 6:30pm Irish time and it’s understood the Dublin Docklands graduate will be one of the first to fight.

Cronin appears early enough on the Vertex card in Boston. He could ring walk anytime from 11:30pm [Irish titme]. You can view his fight on his Facebook Page.

Facebook is also the place to go for Craig McCarthy versus Tommy Hyde and their all Irish clash in San Fran. Ring walks are expected anytime from 4:30am. That fight as well as McCarthy’s debut is also available to watch on https://bxngtv.com/westside031624/?fbclid=IwAR1CGdv2x72Sh3nebLczbos-5dGCyAtjuNV_zzMMzlGeAd-7wW6v-MzacrI.