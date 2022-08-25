How to watch boxing from anywhere in the world: 7 tips for sports fans

Boxing is one of the most admired sports ever. It attracts people not in one particular country but all over the globe. It makes this sport really unique. No matter where you are located, you may struggle with attending top boxers’ fights live. Moreover, some competitions are limited for certain countries and are streamed exclusively for expensive streaming platforms only.

If you want to determine the victors in the best fights ever, you do not want to miss such events. Even if the content is not restricted in your area, you may miss it while at work, on a trip, or just driving. No worries, now, you do not have to pay a fortune to watch the huge right hook and enjoy your most anticipated fights. Below, you will find the best ways to watch boxing for free. Just enjoy.

You may need a VPN

Any of the streaming platforms recommended below may not be available to you due to your location. Don’t start panicking at once. It still doesn’t mean you cannot unblock websites you want to watch so much. Thanks to a VPN, you can easily unblock GEO-restricted websites and access any content you wish. It doesn’t take more than a minute to install a Chrome VPN. Normally, a free trial will allow you to understand whether the tool suits you or not. At least, during a free trial, you will be able to unlock the content you need and watch whatever you wish.

A good Chrome VPN or that for any other browser or even your phone, tablet, or desktop, will allow you to bypass your local network. Not all VPNs can do that. Very advanced websites and platforms still notice when a VPN is used because your current IP address leaks. When using a reputable provider, you will easily avoid this problem and be able to enjoy the most anticipated competitions and fights at ease. Using a VPN is recommended when you are on a trip and cannot access your subscription in a different area, if some streaming platforms are not available in your area, if you want to protect your data when using public or home Wi-Fi, and when you just need Ad or malware blocks.

How to watch boxing regardless of your location

If you are not going to pay for a streaming provider and want to enjoy your favorite fights for free on any device, here is a selection of the top platforms that will allow you to do that online. No matter where you are, you can watch all the fighters for free. Remember to connect to a VPN if some of these platforms are not available in your area. It won’t be a problem anymore.

DAZN

DAZN is a streaming platform featuring top talented fighters, soccer, MMA events, etc. It is not free, the price starts at $19.99 per month. However, this package will include everything and there are no extra costs. For the biggest boxing fans, it makes sense to get a yearly subscription that will cost $99.99 which allows you to save — just $8.33 per month. It is not that much to enjoy your favorite matches.

FITE TV

All contact sports fans will adore this channel for its variety of sports and events. Not only live competitions but also action movies, exclusive interviews, and special weekly programs completely free are available here. You can enjoy the broadcast via Wi-Fi, Chromecast, TV, iOS, Xbox, and Android. Watching all the content directly on their website in your browser is also possible.

Showtime

This streaming platform provides a 30-day free trial. Once it is over, you will need to pay $10.99 per month. If you are outside of the USA, you need a VPN to watch it. This platform is considered one of the best for boxing fans. Many popular bouts or their PPV are available here.

ESPN

This world’s sports streaming leader has a mobile app that covers all sports events over the globe. You can watch exclusive interviews, live events, news, videos, and anything you wish not only in boxing but in F1, basketball, MMA, tennis, NFL, etc. You will definitely enjoy watching boxing live for free. Why purchase a subscription when you can enjoy live events at no cost?

Sky Sports

This streaming platform is available for UK viewers. If you are outside of the UK, just use a VPN. The cost of its subscription is $33.00 per month. Enjoy the fighting scene at its best.

Live Sports HD TV

Live Sports HD TV features all sports disciplines and you will enjoy boxing live completely for free. You can also watch soccer, baseball, and other sports at no cost. The top international competitions are on your mobile device now. That is probably one of the best options because you don’t even need to subscribe. Just enjoy all the events in one app.

LaLiga Sports TV – Live Sports Videos

Live matches, races, and all highlights are available on LaLiga Sports TV. Watch it online totally for free. On that platform, you will find all exclusive reports, interviews, summaries, and all the boxing details you could be interested in. Enjoy it for free!

Each of the platforms above is one of a kind for boxing fans. If not accessing in your area, use a VPN to enjoy the content you wish.