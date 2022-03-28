How to Study A Boxing Match

There are many reasons why you might want to study a boxing match. Boxers certainly do it all the time, so that they can learn new tricks from opponents, from the greats of the past, or even simply to understand their opposition, before getting on a ring with them. But you can also study matches, so that you get better at betting on them. Here is a quick look at why it is interesting to rewind and rewatch boxing matches, and what to look for when you do so.

Learn from Past Games to predict the Outcome of Future Ones

In any sports or most things in life for that matter, it is always worth taking time to look at what has been done, in order to imagine what will come next. If you are a boxer, or someone working in that field, looking at matches that were especially spectacular or of your next opponent, is a must. Otherwise, you are simply being a pawn in a game of chess, where you will end-up being sacrificed at some point, while other more important pieces will continue to survive, on their way to victory.

If you are a professional gambler, then Online Boxing Betting is something you need to look into, as it involves knowledge, which makes it easier to win your wagers than in most other sports. Being a student of boxing will enable you to understand where the fighter stands in his career, how qualified he is to beat his next opponent, and if he is showing signs of letdowns. When you bet on a sports team, that is almost impossible to do. But on a one-on-one fight, if you do your due diligence right, on a constant basis, you will probably win your wagers most of the time.

Boxing can also be studied by anyone, to understand the balance of power between two individuals. This relationship takes place all the time in life (albeit without any physical punches being thrown). It can be quite useful to learn from pugilists, the art of taking control over the other person, if simply to advance your career. If that is the reason why you study the game, take particular notice of the eyes of each boxer, as they give and receive punches. Confidence is a determinant factor on who will win the fight, in the end.

What to look For THE PUNCHES

Every boxer can throw a punch. And if their opponent receives a sufficient amount, he will hurt and be weakened. But both will throw punches, so the quantity is certainly not the main element to look for. What matters most is ‘when’ they throw the punches. At the moment when the arm starts moving, you need to look at how the feet are being steadied on the ground. That is a crucial difference between a punch that will hit and one that will hurt the adversary. It is also important to notice the position of the other fighter. If he is being caught off guard (hard to do in a boxing match, but certainly not entirely possible), his feet will be the weakest part of his body. Unsteady, the punch can easily throw anyone on the floor, and that is the last place you want to end-up, as a fighter.

THE COUNTER-PUNCHES

In a ring, you know you will get hit. How you respond, is often the secret to success. Why? Because when one attacks, he weakens his defence system. Therefore, that is precisely the moment to hit hard. By watching matches, it becomes easier to understand the position of the body of a boxer that renders him the most vulnerable, after giving a punch.

THE DEFENSE MECHANISM

If you watch boxing matches, you probably also follow other sports. In most of them, you will hear this phrase: “Defense is the best way to attack.” It is also true of boxing. When a fighter throws a lot of punches, he loses energy rapidly. The capacity to shield oneself from these hits, might just be the difference-maker in a match. By letting the opponent tire himself, the boxer waits till the right moment, before giving it all he’s got, to send the opponent to the ground. However, to do that, you have to know how to take punches, and there are no better ways to do so than by studying previous fights.

THE BODY MOVEMENTS

There are so many details to watch for, that we cannot go into all of them in this short article. However, make sure to note the footwork and the way the bodies move around the ring, when no punches are being thrown. It will teach you a lot about what is going on inside boxers heads.



