‘He’s not wrong’ – Callum Walsh reacts to Dana White comments

Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] is both relishing and benefiting from the backing of some of the fight game’s most respected figures.

The 21-year-old LA based pro novice hasn’t just got the respect of the likes of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, experienced promoter Tom Loeffler and UFC boss Dana White, he also has their backing and support.

In some way or another, the aforementioned are all part of Team Walsh and their faith in him has already opened major doors.

The early days light-middleweight topped a UFC Fight Pass broadcast card in just his second pro fight – and points to that as proof of the star quality some star names see in him.

“It feels great to have the support of Dana white and UFC fight pass,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s an unbelievable platform to be headlining on and to show people what I am capable of.

“The people around me know I have star potential. I wouldn’t be headlining on UFC fight pass in only my second fight unless Freddie Roach, Tom Loeffler and Dana White could see me for what I am.”

Walsh has had an audience with White on a number of occassions and there was suggestion the MMA big shot heralded him as his ‘favourite Irish athlete’.

Walsh doesn’t believe that is the case just yet but does reveal White sees real value in Irish fighters.

“I don’t think he said that to me yet but I’m definitely up there anyway I’d say,” smiles the Rebel county man.

“He said the Irish thing is powerful and he is not wrong.”

Looks like a step up for Callum Walsh on another UFC Fight Pass card.https://t.co/NsJUAYpidE — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) April 5, 2022

The European underage medal winner has already seen the power of playing the Irish card in America firsthand. The Irish in LA are starting to row in behind him and he can always depend on support from home.

His promoter Loeffler has praised the noise his crowd bring and seemed facinated by the old Irish hire a coach appraoch to traveling to a fight night.

Discussing that support, Walsh commented: “The support from the Irish is unbelievable. We have people flying from Ireland already to support and my Gaelic football team out here, the LA Cougars, always show up, the American fan base is also growing every fight.”

Fans planning on attending Walsh’s May 12 fight night better arrive early because he has no plans to divert from his early night policy.

The Freddie Roach trained light middle has two first round knockout wins on his slate and has no plans to bank rounds moving forward.

“I’m always very happy with a win especially another first round knockout,” he says when speaking about his victory over Gael Ibarra.

“My performance was good I landed a few hard shots at the start and he didn’t want to be there, I think this will happen with a lot of my fights so I am happy with all 33 seconds of the performance. I want to take people out as fast as possible. If I can take someone out in 30 seconds that’s what I’ll do, I don’t need the rounds I get enough rounds every week sparring with world class fighters in the Wildcard,” he continues before discussing his next Hollywood Fight Night bout.

“May 12th is next for me and I’m going to be handing out another bad one. I jumped straight back into camp after the last fight and I’ll be in the best shape of my life on may 12th.”