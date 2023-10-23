‘He’s not at my level’ – Emmet Brennan doubles down on bold Jamie Morrissey prediction

Emmet Brennan is sticking to his no more than four prediction ahead of his eagerly anticipated domestic dalliance with Jamie Morrissey.

The Olympian challenges the BUI Celtic light heavyweight champion for his title on the Cameron – Taylor 2 card on November 25.

The Dublin Docklands graduate admits the Limerick boxer is the main man in and around super middleweight domestically and notes fighting him in just your second pro fight is a bold move.

However, that hasn’t prevented him from making a bold prediction. The 32-year-old has warned fans to get in their seats early because the fight won’t reach the halfway four-round mark.

Brennan believes the two-weight Celtic champion and former Muay Thai battler won’t be able to handle his relentless approach.

“Without underestimating him he is not at my level,” the Darren Barker-managed fighter said in a brilliant promo.

“It’s my second fight and I’ve gone after the best person on the domestic scene. He’s the Celtic champion and not many people look for that in their second fight.

“I don’t take any backward steps, everything I do is about educated pressure, putting pressure on my opponent, closing him down, throwing punches in bunches. Be prepared because in my head this doesn’t go past four rounds. I’m betting on a stoppage.”

Morrissey has chosen to take a quieter approach to the now mouthwatering fight, stating he is more than happy to let the inner city Dub do most of the talking.

Although the 27-year-old with no amateur experience, has suggested the pressure is on the former amateur standout, Brennan agrees.

“[Fighting] In front of 12,000 people 1km from your own house of course there is risk, it’s high pressure.”