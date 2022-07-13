‘He’s Not Known as Big Bang for Nothing’ – Warren Sings O’Leary’s Praises

Francis Warren is backing Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] to achieve ‘major title’ success.

The Dublin prospect got reward for a back to back to back knockout wins over Jan Marsalek, Siar Ozgul, and Nathan Augustine in the form of a Queensberry promotional contract.

Meaning the 22-year-old now appears to have the backing and platform needed to start making big moves – and if given BT Sports air time could have a break out 2022.

New manager Warren certainly believes fans will take to the reigning Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner and is confident he can help guide the Inner City fighter to global success.

“Pierce is a top-quality fighter. He is not known as Big Bang for nothing and the fans and BT Sport viewers will enjoy watching this young man at work,” he said.

It's fight week for The Irish Boxing Awards KO of the Year winner @pierce_oleary10.



Hopefully he gets some @BTSportBoxing air time. pic.twitter.com/5bz1n85Z4l — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) July 13, 2022

“He is part of a great set-up at the Queensberry iBox Gym with Alan Smith, who fully believes he is working with a future world champion.

“I am looking forward to seeing Pierce in action on July 16 at the Copper Box and to guiding his career towards major title success moving forward.”

O’Leary makes his Queensbury debut at the Copper Box Arena this weekend where he takes on tricky Spain based Nicugarian Robin Zamora over eight rounds.