‘He Just Kept Coming’ – Magnanimous Donegan Praises Rival McCormack

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] now knows why they call Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0)] ‘G-Train’, after experiencing the Limerick man come at him for eight entertaining rounds in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Cavan fighter played his part in a highly entertaining BUI Celtic middleweight title fight at the Europa Hotel but didn’t leave with the strap, losing out to a referee scorecard of 78-75.

Speaking a few days after the reverse ‘The Bomb’ says he’s still ‘feeling sick’ but was keen not to take anything away from his rival. The Tony Davitt trained fighter was not only brave enough to admit McCormack deserved victory, but he was also able to praise the Limerick fighter’s performance.

Rather than try to find an excuse or blame something he did wrong, the 27-year-old magnanimously said he was beaten by a man, who like a high-speed train, isn’t fond of stopping or going backward.

“I’m gutted, feeling sick,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“It really is a hard sport when you put so much into it. That’s probably the first proper camp. The first camp I did right with no stone left unturned.

“Hats off to Graham he did put in a great performance,” he adds before explaining where the fight was won and lost.

“What swayed the decision was definitely his work rate. I don’t think he knows how to stop, he just kept coming and coming and that’s what made it such a good fight. I was forced into his war. I do feel my shots were cleaner but he definitely swayed the ref by his work rate and hats off to him for that.”

Considering the stakes, the rivalry and the years of talk that lead to the eagerly anticipated clash, Donegan has every right to be downbeat post defeat.

Although, he does take solace in the fact he helped entertain and was one half of a domestic fight that will be remembered.

“Even though I never got the win I’m happy the fight went the distance and the crowd got their money’s worth. It was back and forth the whole fight and that’s what you want for the fans. They spent good money for tickets and it was great that Graham and I put on a great show. It was such a good fight and my first time doing eight rounds, so I can definitely take pride in it. I learned so much about myself too.”

Donegan also wanted to play down the ‘bad blood’ and ‘grudge’ element of the fight, claiming it was a healthy rivalry that eventually entertained the fans.

“It was never really a grudge match it was a domestic fight. Irish v Irish. I did call for the fight and I also said it would be a great fight and I don’t think anyone can disagree after the show we both put on Saturday night.”