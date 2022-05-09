June Fight Date for Busy Willo Hayden

Willo Hayden will keep up his busy start to pro life early next month.

The Dublin prospect fights for a fourth time since turning over in August of last year on June 11.

The Crumlin BC graduate fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Queensbury promoted BT Sports broadcast card.

Hayden’s second fight of 2022 will play out on the undercard of a British title double-header in Telford.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to get to TV air time and make a return to six round action on the bill.

The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter registered a first career stoppage last time out. Hayden got rid of Michael Walton inside the distance, registering a second round stoppage at York Hall.

The Dub was hoping to get a slot on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s WBC world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte at Wembley but didn’t get the call.

Regardless he will be happy to be out again early in the summer and more than content with how busy Frank Warren is keeping him.