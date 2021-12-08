‘Gutted’ Brett McGinty tries to accentuate the positives

Brett McGinty [4(1)-0] is trying to look on the bright side despite being forced to pull out of his latest bout in fight week.

The Ricky Hatton trained fighter was to share the ring with Bulgarian Angel Emilov [10(6)-36] over six rounds in a light middleweight clash on the Hennessy Sports card which takes place in Crystal Palace on Friday night.

It would have proved the perfect way to end an impressive debut year. However, just two days out he has revealed a shoulder injury has forced him out of the fight and off the card.

The Donegal fighter admits he considered fighting through the pain but was advised against it.

“Absolutely gutted to say I’ve had to pull out of my fight on Friday due to a shoulder injury. It’s been a very difficult decision to make at this late stage of camp but on the advice of my coaches it’s the right one to make for the benefit of my career going forward,” he said online.

It is disappointing for the Hennessy prospect but he knows once he is over the initial pain he will be able to reflect on a very positive debut year.

The Oakleaf graduate has managed four fights in his first 12 months as a pro, which would be a solid return outside of a pandemic-hampered year.

“In time I will reflect on what has been a very positive first 12 months as a pro boxer, having had 4 fights with 4 good wins, with improvements made in each one. A fifth fight just before the end of the year would’ve been great, but unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. I will rest and recover now and enjoy Christmas at home, and I look forward to a bigger and better 2022.”

There remains signifigant Irish interest on the show as Aaron McKenna [13(7)-0] and Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] fight for youth world titles high up the bill.

‘The Siliencer’ will look to win the WBC youth title by beating Mexican Carlos Gallego [8(6)-1] while ‘The Hitman’ trades leather with fellow KO lover Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)].