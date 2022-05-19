‘Greatest Hour in Irish Sport’ – Twitter reacts to Broadhurst and O’Rourke winning Worlds Gold

Perhaps the greatest afternoon in the history of Irish boxing took place in Istanbul today.

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke have both taken gold at the Women’s World Championships in Turkey, winning their finals at the Başakşehir Youth and Sports Facility.

Dundalk light welterweight Broadhurst decisively defeated Algerian Imane Khelif before Roscommon bolter O’Rourke edged past Mozambican Alcinda Panguana to claim top prize at light middleweight

Prior to today just Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington had topped the podium for Ireland at the Women’s World Championships – indeed they were the only two Irish medallists – along with a male gold for Mick Conlan, but the next generation showed there is no end to the conveyor belt of talent on our small island despite the dysfunctional organisations within which they operate.

For Broadhurst, it was the big breakthrough she had promised for years while young O’Rourke has become a household name in the space of a few days.

Along with the medals, and seemingly guaranteed ‘Podium’ funding of €40,000 from Sport Ireland next year, the two will both receive $100,000 from the International Boxing Association, but money was the last thing either would be thinking about as they etched their names in the history books.

The was some upset with RTE for not broadcasting the finals and for some media outlets jumping on the bandwagon but the overall reaction from the boxing family was pure joy.

