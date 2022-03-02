Grand Job – Kellie Harrington to lead St Patrick’s Day Parade with Ellen Keane

Olympic Gold medal winner Kellie Harrington is looking forward to bringing some magic through the city of Dublin as part of the St Patrick’ Day Parade.

The boxing supremo and Ellen Keane will lead this year’s parade as Grand Marshalls.

The pair will now lead the first national St Patrick’s Day Parade since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In a statement, St Patrick’s Festival organiser said their achievements “represent the very best of Ireland – strength, perseverance and generosity of spirit”.

“They represent all who wear their Irishness with pride, uplifting our people, connecting us as a nation,” they said.

“Ellen and Kellie reflect more than sporting achievement, they represent all our people whose talent and commitment to excellence brings pride to Ireland – sportspeople, artists, makers, creators, thinkers, dreamers, innovators, entrepreneurs and many more, from all realms of life.”

The parade will get underway at 12pm on Thursday March 17th, making its way from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green.

Organisers said it will be the “most ambitious yet” with new pageant participants, bigger creative builds and breath-taking new artistic elements.

Speaking on the news Harrington said: “Anyone that knows me, knows how much I love this city so I can’t wait to be leading the magic through the streets of Dublin and to see all of those faces smiling back at me, having the time of their lives,” she said.

“I am so excited to be a Grand Marshal alongside Kellie for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Keane.

“When I was younger and watching the parade in Dublin, I always wanted to be one of the children taking part and now I cannot wait for my childhood dream to come true.

“I’m so honoured and grateful for this opportunity and I know it is a day I will remember for the rest of my life.”

This year’s St Patrick’s Festival runs from March 16th to 20th with events happening around the country.