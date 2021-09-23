Graham McCormack Secures ‘Tasty’ Fight

Graham McCormack [6(1)-0] has a ‘tasty’ fight lined up and could fight for a title before the year is out.

The Limerick fighter only ended a 26 month ring sabbatical with a victory over Jordan Latimer [2-2(1)] in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Before the return to the fray bout the ‘G Train’ was adamant he didn’t want anymore stops or delays – and said he wanted to get motoring if he recorded victory.

It seems the southpaw’s wish has been granted with some added extras thrown in for good measure.

The Shaun Kelly trained fighter was back in camp less than five days after his sixth career win and told Irish-boxing.com he has a fight lined up.

“Now I go back to camp and get ready for my next fight. I have to give a big shoutout to my manager Ian Gaughran, who is a great manager, he has me a fight date already and a tasty one at that! Also a shoutout to Sam Kynoch who is also a great guy to deal with.”

McCormack doesn’t want to want to go into specifics with regard to his upcoming fight but it will take place before Christmas. Rumour has thrown up the name of Eddie Treacy, but that looks unlikely, Craig McCarthy and some interesting middleweight options have also been suggested, while there has been talk of exploring title options on Kynoch shows in Scotland ala Jay Byrne.

Regardless of the route he and his team have agreed to take McCormack is adamant he is more ready for a step up after a tougher than expected four rounds against Latimer.

The Treaty county fighter was expecting a routine ring rust-freeing return only to find himself in a grudge match against a fired-up rival.

It lead to four fast-paced action-packed rounds and a workout McCormack believes will stand to him.

“I feel it was the perfect comeback fight after so long out of the ring,” he continues.

“I was in with an opponent who came to fight, all guns blazing and trying to win. It forced me to fight hard and work for the win. I definitely preferred that to fighting a journeyman, who is just there to survive. I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback fight,” he adds before reflecting on the win.

“Now that the dust has settled and I watched it back I actually really enjoyed it. It was a war from start to finish. I had to adjust and i did. I won well in the end and landed the cleaner shots and combinations. I followed coach Shaun Kelly’s instructions between rounds too.”

“Can I just say a big thanks to all my supporters, those that came over and all those that watched the fight, also a shout to all my sponsors and my team. A big mention to Shaun Kelly for the work he did with me in the buildup and on the night. He gave me great advice, I listened and it worked. I’m excited for what’s next, more wars.”