Graham McCormack Promises to ‘Spark Out’ Cocky Pro Wrestler

Floyd Mayweather floored The Big Show, Mike Tyson and Stone Cold Steve Austin went at it, Chuck Wepner and Andre the Giant had a knock, and James Buster Douglas, Joe Fraizer, and even the great Muhammad Ali appeared as guest referees.

Boxers having skirmish in the world of sports entertainment are nothing new and it’s a tradition Graham McCormack [6(1)-1(0)] has no problem keeping alive.

The Garryowen good guy jumped in to throw down, away from the worldwide tv audience or watching stadium, during a PHOENIX Wrestling show in Limerick on some years ago and is only willing too willing to do it again when his tight wearing enemy returns to the Treaty County.

The recent BUI Celtic title challenger was ringside to watch Steve Savage in a homecoming clash versus LJ Cleary back in 2018 and, when his county man was in trouble, he bounded into the ring.

Savage’s leg placed in a fold-up chair after the match up, Cleary was about to stamp down only for McCormack to storm into the ring to save the local hero.

Speaking at the time a still in-character McCormack explained to Irish-Boxing.com how “I jumped in the ring because he was going to break Steve’s knee!

“I personally know that Steve has a knee operation this Friday so if he had of went through with jumping on his knee with that chair he would have ended his career. Not a hope! That wasn’t happening while I was there,” McCormack added before suggesting he is sure Savage would return the favour if needed.

“I am sure Steve would jump through the ropes and power bomb someone if they were about to do something similar to me.”

The incident saw McCormack upset a few in the Pheonix Wrestling roster none more so than Phil Boyd, who isn’t a fan of the middleweight or the county he hails from.

‘The G’Train’ isn’t worried, and warned the wrestler he will be waiting to see him at St John’s Pavillion come March 5.

I can not wait till this clown @Mr_SmallPackage comes back down to my city on march 5th coz you are gettin sparked out cold and 5 fellas wont help you this time 👊👊

McCormack will be hoping to be in a boxing ring in his home city for the first time very soon. The McAlister brothers, who manage Edward Donovan and Jason Harty are bringing a five fight card to the City later this spring and the Ian Gaughran managed fighter will feature prominently.