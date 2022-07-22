Graham McCormack Call for ‘Less Talk More Action’ From Craig McCarthy

Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0)] has told Craig McCarthy [8(1)-1(1)-1]. to put the megaphone down and get the pen out.

The BUI Celtic middleweight champion wants the Waterford fighter to stop calling the title holder’s name and sign his own to the fight contract.

‘Built2Last’ was one of a number of fighters in and around middleweight who let it be known they’d like to fight the Limerick man for the vacant green strap he’s mandatory for.

‘G Train’ admits it’s a fight he fancies, a fight he thinks makes sense and even one he thinks will be next. However, he told his Munster counterpart to make sure he does his part to get it made.

“I’m not an arrogant type of fighter and I’m very grateful that I won the Celtic title. I worked hard to get it but I want to keep moving forward. I’m not getting any younger so I’d love to fight for the Irish title and when it comes to the Irish title me versus Craig McCarthy is the fight to make” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com. “We’ve been around the pro scene the same length of time, we are both 8-1, both 35 and both have an exciting fan-friendly style, so let’s go Craig, less talk more action,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before selling the fight further.

“We’ve been mentioned to fight each other for a while now, I’ve nothing against Craig, I know him and he’s a good bloke but it’s a massive fight. Limerick versus Waterford, an all Munster clash, we both sell tickets and have passionate support and it should be for the Irish title, so I’m excited as f**k.”

McCarthy isn’t just the fight to make it’s the fight Team McCormack are trying to make, it seems.

The Shaun Kelly trained southpaw admits talks have begun, and although he wouldn’t comment beyond the fact negotiations have started, rumour suggests a late November meeting in Waterford is being discussed.

“Negotiations are going well, hopefully, we’ll have news on that soon. It’s gonna be a war between us but one I’m 100 percent confident of winning.”

The Garyowen man didn’t just win the BUI Celtic title when he settled his Dominic Donegan grudge in determined fashion in Belfast last month, he also secured mandatory Irish title status.

in turn, becoming the man to go through to get to the Irish strap prompted a host of call outs.

McCormack welcomed the interest but points out his main aim is to fight for an Irish title last won by Luke Keeler in 2017, so he was only open to challenges from people green strap eligible.

“Loads of fighters are calling me out that aren’t eligible for the Irish title. For me right now its the Irish title fight, that is the fight I want. Nothing else is really in my sights so I only wanted to fight Irish title eligible fighters.

“When I win the Irish I’ll defend against whoever wins the Celtic title. I’ve worked hard to get where I am now so I’m not interested in taking backward steps and fighting any fighters unless it’s for the Irish title. I’m focused on what’s next and we already know what that is were just waiting to get the all-clear. I have faith in. my manager ian gaughren so il be ready for what he has in store next.”

There has been a lot fo looking forward since the title has been won – but McCormack lights up when it’s time to reflect.

Winning the BUI Celtic title is something he is extremely proud of and something he’ll remember forever.

“It means the world to me,” he adds. “No matter what anyone says about me they can never take that from me. I wanted to win a Celtic Title since I seen Eric Donovan winning it against Dai Davies before I turned pro. I loved the look of that belt and I wanted one. I also promised my son Dylan I would win him a title and now I did.”