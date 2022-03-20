Going for Gold – Four Irish fighters progress to European U22 finals

Four Irish fighters will fight for European gold over the coming days after progressing past the semi final stage on Sunday.

Niamh Fay, Aoife O’Rourke, Jack Marley and Aoibhe Carabine all upgraded bronze to silver at least with impressive Sunday semi final wins.

Kaci Rock, Dylan Eagleson and Paul Loonam were all also in last four action but will have to settle for bronze after suffering defeat.

Ballyboughal star Fay moved to within one win of a second European gold as beat Oliva Holmes of England in the bantamweight semi final. The European Youth champion will take home silver at the very least but will look to win gold on Tuesday.

Mayo’s Carabine is in the exact same position, the European Youth gold medal winner defeated Poland’s Barbra Morkinkowsa in one of two middleweight semis.

Co-captain O’Rourke was another to secure silver and set up a gold medal fight, the Roscommon favourite defeated Lia Pukkila of Finland in a light middleweight clash.

Monkstown’s Jack Marley was the only male winner on Sunday, the now two time European Under-22 medalist is going for gold on Wednesday after impressing against Turkish opposition in his semi final.

#TeamIreland Co-Captain Jack Marley is through to the heavyweight final of the European U22 Championship following a decisive 5-0 win over 🇰🇬 pic.twitter.com/A5Ld0IBJ32 — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 20, 2022

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley