Going for Gold – Four Irish fighters progress to European U22 finals
Four Irish fighters will fight for European gold over the coming days after progressing past the semi final stage on Sunday.
Niamh Fay, Aoife O’Rourke, Jack Marley and Aoibhe Carabine all upgraded bronze to silver at least with impressive Sunday semi final wins.
Kaci Rock, Dylan Eagleson and Paul Loonam were all also in last four action but will have to settle for bronze after suffering defeat.
Ballyboughal star Fay moved to within one win of a second European gold as beat Oliva Holmes of England in the bantamweight semi final. The European Youth champion will take home silver at the very least but will look to win gold on Tuesday.
Mayo’s Carabine is in the exact same position, the European Youth gold medal winner defeated Poland’s Barbra Morkinkowsa in one of two middleweight semis.
Co-captain O’Rourke was another to secure silver and set up a gold medal fight, the Roscommon favourite defeated Lia Pukkila of Finland in a light middleweight clash.
Monkstown’s Jack Marley was the only male winner on Sunday, the now two time European Under-22 medalist is going for gold on Wednesday after impressing against Turkish opposition in his semi final.
#TeamIreland Co-Captain Jack Marley is through to the heavyweight final of the European U22 Championship following a decisive 5-0 win over 🇰🇬 pic.twitter.com/A5Ld0IBJ32— IABA (@IABABOXING) March 20, 2022
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley