Gallant Shannon Sweeney bows out of World Championships

Team Ireland’s 48kg Shannon Sweeney made a valiant debut in her first ever Women’s World Championship bout.

She contested against Florencia Aldana Lopez of Argentina, and put in a brave and battling performance, coming out on the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

Four Team Ireland boxers begin their Women’s World Championship campaigns on Day Three.

Tokyo Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh, has a by and will meet USA’s Amelia Moore in the Women’s Featherweight Round of 32 in bout 7 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

Amy Broadhurst, competing at 63kg, will take on on Croatia’s Sara Beram in bout 9 of Ring A’s afternoon session. Two bouts later, in the same ring and session, 75kg Aoife O’Rourke makes her tournament debut against Naomi Melissa Graham of the USA.

Carly McNaul, contesting at 52kg, opens proceedings in bout 1 of Ring A’s evening session against Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana.

Kaci Rock, 66kg, also has to wait until Thursday’s evening session to begin her campaign – she boxes Austeja Auciute of Lithuania in the evening session. So, too does 50kg, Caitlin Fryers who will make her tournament debut on the same day, in the afternoon session, against South Africa’s Thandolwethu T. Mathiba.

54kg Niamh Fay has a by, and meet Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Thursday’s afternoon session, in the bantamweight Round of 32.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey