Funboy Francy – Luzoho ready to enjoy German trip ahead of serious promotional talks

Funboy Francy Luzoho [2(1)-1] plans to enjoy himself in the ring today before getting down the more serious side of boxing.

‘The Butcher Boy’ goes into his second fight this year as a free agent and suggests that lends itself to an element of freedom.

As a result, he has a relaxed Sunday feel to going into his Sunday afternoon clash in Germany.

The Congolese Dub takes on Bartlomiej Lazuka [0-1] on the same card Keane McMahon and Vlad Belujsky populated and is determined to have fun because he has some serious thinking to do after it.

“For this weekend I’m not going to predict anything, all I’m going to say is I’m gonna go out and have fun,” Luzoho told Irish-boxing.com.

“Right now, being a free agent with no ties at the moment, I’ll be looking to sit down with people and look at a couple of offers after this fight.

“A few have been placed in front of me and I just have to see what’s the best move for me and my career. All I can say on that is the future is very bright.”

Luzoho looks ahead with a smile on his face but a look back on his recent past would prompt a different emotion.

The Congolese Dub was out of the ring for over two years before he beat Marko Pavlovic in Luxemburg in June.

The 26-year-old is delighted the wait to fight again was shorter this time around and has is hoping to stay busy.

“It’s great to get back out,” Luzoho continues.

“Like I said the last time I spoke to you it’s all about staying busy and active, keeping the train moving, moving at all times in the right way and the smart way. The layoff and wait to fight was sad but please god it’s the last time I’ll have such a long lay-off.”

Luzoho’s return fight was a somewhat scrappy four-round affair against a survival specialist, something new for a fighter whose first two fights were against a 6-1 Brit and an all-Irish clash with a Martin Quinn.

Just happy to be back he wasn’t frustrated fighting a journeyman, he was just keen to take what learnings he could from it.

“You have to take into account my last performance came in my first fight in two years. I would honestly say I was happy with it at most. I’d give myself a 5/10, leaving room for improvements. I was facing an opponent that knew how to survive, which was something new to me. Overall it was a great experience for me.”

Luzoho came sprinting out of the blocks when he turned over in 2018 with a debut against Sam Jones before taking on Martin Quinn in all Ireland action.

At that time he wasn’t keen on learning fights and wanted to be involved in big occasions. Having being exposed the tough nature of the pro boxing business he has changed his tune somewhat and has a more cautious approach to matchmaking.

“I’ve been offered a few title fights and tv fights but they are not something I won’t jump straight into. Now that I’m more experienced and have learnt over the years about the business side of boxing I know it better to take your time. You have to really think and make the best move for yourself and your career.”