Friday’s National Elite Championship Semi-Finals

It’s final four stage this weekend, as over 50 fighters fight for National Elite Championship final berths.

The action is split over two days with Friday night and Saturday afternoon sessions.

11 fighters will earn a decider spot in the National Stadium tonight and tonight’s match ups are as follows.

Friday Semi-Finals

48kg Chloe Fleck (Canal) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D\0

51kg Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) V Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) V Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar)

54kg Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) V Sara Hagighat-Jo (St Brigids Edenderry)

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) V Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin)

57kg Jude Gallagher ( Two Castles) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)

60kg John Paul Hale (Star) V Michael Stephens (Drimnagh)

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) V Teo Allen (Cookstown)

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic) v Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan)

Tonight’s bouts can be watched on the TG4 YouTube below:

Boxing is due to begin at 7:00pm