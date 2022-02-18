Friday Night Fights – Three Wins for Irish Boxers

There were three wins from three for Irish fighters in Britain as they got a big weekend for boxing off to a successful start.

Cain Lewis and Luke Caffrey both claimed points wins in Bolton while Kate Radomska also won on the cards up in Scotland to cap off a flawless evening for fighters from these shores.

First up was Navan featherweight Lewis who scored a comfortable 40-36 win over experienced Lithuanian Simas Volosinas at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

The MTK card was a return for teenager Lewis who thrilled in Belfast last time out when he fought to a 37-37 draw with Juan Yin – a bout subsequently nominated for Irish Fight of the Year. The Ballymun BC graduate was put down twice in a furious opener that night but was in complete control here to score a confidence-boosting win.

The double European Schoolboys medallist, Ireland’s youngest pro boxer, improves to 2(0)-0-1 with the win and will continue in his development soon.

Also on the MTK dinner show was a professional debut for Rush light middleweight Caffrey – and a winning one at that. The Dubliner, now based in Manchester, outpointed journeyman Carl Turney over four to start his pro slate at 1(0)-0.

Finally, it was the turn of Radomska in Turnberry and she claimed her second impressive six-round win at the Trump Resort.

The Waterford light fly made a statement start last year when she overcame former European title challenger Judit Hachbold in her debut and had a solid opponent again tonight in Slovak Claudia Ferenczi. While Radomska’s amateur pedigree is small, the fast-developing fighter again gave a signal of intent over the six rounds.

Winning this time in more controlled fashion, Radomska took every round for a 60-54 victory that sees her improve to 2(0)-0. Indeed, the Polish-born puncher is perhaps already ready for BUI Celtic title fights (which are contested over six rounds for women).