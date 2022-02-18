Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Friday Night Fights – Three Wins for Irish Boxers

Joe O'Neill , ,

There were three wins from three for Irish fighters in Britain as they got a big weekend for boxing off to a successful start.

Cain Lewis and Luke Caffrey both claimed points wins in Bolton while Kate Radomska also won on the cards up in Scotland to cap off a flawless evening for fighters from these shores.

First up was Navan featherweight Lewis who scored a comfortable 40-36 win over experienced Lithuanian Simas Volosinas at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

The MTK card was a return for teenager Lewis who thrilled in Belfast last time out when he fought to a 37-37 draw with Juan Yin – a bout subsequently nominated for Irish Fight of the Year. The Ballymun BC graduate was put down twice in a furious opener that night but was in complete control here to score a confidence-boosting win.

The double European Schoolboys medallist, Ireland’s youngest pro boxer, improves to 2(0)-0-1 with the win and will continue in his development soon.

Also on the MTK dinner show was a professional debut for Rush light middleweight Caffrey – and a winning one at that. The Dubliner, now based in Manchester, outpointed journeyman Carl Turney over four to start his pro slate at 1(0)-0.

Finally, it was the turn of Radomska in Turnberry and she claimed her second impressive six-round win at the Trump Resort.

The Waterford light fly made a statement start last year when she overcame former European title challenger Judit Hachbold in her debut and had a solid opponent again tonight in Slovak Claudia Ferenczi. While Radomska’s amateur pedigree is small, the fast-developing fighter again gave a signal of intent over the six rounds.

Winning this time in more controlled fashion, Radomska took every round for a 60-54 victory that sees her improve to 2(0)-0. Indeed, the Polish-born puncher is perhaps already ready for BUI Celtic title fights (which are contested over six rounds for women).

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

