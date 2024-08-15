Frank Warren targets BIG title fight for James McGivern

‘Big title fights’ are in James McGivern’s immediate future according to Frank Warren.

The Queensberry boss man signed the Belfast boxer to his promotional stable last week and is excited by the prospect of working with ‘The Natural’.

Warren sees McGivern as a brilliant addition to his heavily stacked lightweight division and believes he could contest plenty of inhouse title fights.

The Jason Quigley-managed stylist has discussed a move down to featherweight, but considering Queensberry have British and European champion Sam Noakes, WBC Silver champion Mark Chamberlain, whom Warren wants to pair off in world title action, as well Cork talent Steven Cairns and WBO world champion Denys Berinchyk, Warren sees an exciting future at 135lbs.

“We are very strong on the lightweight front and I anticipate James being part of big title fights in the very near future. I am looking forward to working with him his team to push his career forward.”

The 26-year-old executed a showreel second round knockout over the previously unbeaten Rashid Omar in Belfast earlier in the year and Warren admits, the win and the manner it in which it came prompted him to draft up a contract.

“Our Irish contingent is getting stronger and stronger and James is clearly a young man with a big future. His credentials are exceptional and I was so impressed with what I saw from him on our recent promotion in Belfast. His stoppage was nothing short of spectacular.