Francy That – Luzoho registers first win under new banner

Francy Luzoho registered his first win under the Box Smart Elite banner on Sunday afternoon.

Fighting on English soil for the first time in his career, the Dubliner out pointed Constantin Radoi and got 2022 off to a winning start.

The 26-year-old dominated for the majority of a fight with the always game and ever durable Romanian – and had his hand raised after a 40-37 scorecard was read out in his favour.

The win was ‘The Butcher Boy’s’ third since he ended a frustrating period of inactivity last Summer and his first since he teamed up with BSE.

The Congolese Dub revealed he would train out of the Box Smart Elite Gym in England’s West Midlands late last year. Shiney Singh, who is an England Talent Pathway’s Regional coach, has taken the reigns as head coach, while the Congolese Dub will also employ new strength and conditioning coaches amongst other team members. The likes of George Vernon, Reece Roberts, Bhupinder Singh, and Lucy Fletcher make up the new and increased team.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com on that team he said: “Going forward I’ll be surrounded by a full team of professional and fully qualified people that will offer me the chance to better my career and help me get to the next level,” he told Irish-boxing.com before comparing his new setup to that of Joshua’s.

“Call it AJ professionalisms. I’m bringing my work ethic, dedication, and my Mamba mentality to a professional team and I’ll become a force not to be messed with. I’ll bring that Terence Crawford ruthlessness.”

The win sees Luzho improve to 4-1 while his opponent is now a 0-9 fighter.