Francy fights alone – Luzoho last man standing as four pull out of Luxembourg show

Francy Luzoho is the last man standing in terms of Irish interest in a card set for Luxembourg come Saturday night.

At one stage it was believed up to five Irish fighters would populate the card and get much needed rounds heading into the second half of the year.

However, after the weekend the Irish interest was whittled down to just one.

Graham McCormack is the only fighter to officially confirm he was due to fight on the card and thus the only fighter to confirm he had to pull out.

Speaking online McCormack explained: “Unfortunately once again my fight has been canceled due to circumstances that are completely out of my control. We tried our best to stay on the show but it was not possible. I’ve been in camp now since January, spent countless hours in the gym away from my family, spent thousands of euro on camp costs, lots of traveling for sparring and training. It’s not easy that’s for sure this boxing game but I will remain positive and keep focused.”

Irish-boxing.com understands Dylan McDonagh would have also ended his sabbatical out of the ring in the BeNeLux country, whilst new Boxing Ireland signing Owen Duffy was once slated to appear on the card. There was a rumour another notable Irish fighter would also populate the card in what would have been an exciting comeback.

None of the fighters or teams have given a reason for their withdrawals but it’s understood the BUI were not happy with elements of the show and interjected.