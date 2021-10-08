Former National Elite Champ to Challenge Cris Cyborg for Bellator Title

Five-time National Elite champion Sinead Kavanagh has secured one of the biggest fights in MMA.

The former Driminagh BC amateur will challenge Cris Cyborg for the Bellator women’s featherweight world title on November 12.

A former international teammate of the likes of Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington and one of the first recognizable female fighting faces around the National Stadium, Kavanagh challenges the Brazilian champ in Hollywood.

The fight will be Cybrog’s third defence of the 145-pound title since joining the organisation from the UFC in 2019. During that time she has enjoyed a trio of finishes against Leslie Smith, Arlene Blencowe, and Julia Budd.

Kavanagh, meanwhile, has competed eight times in the Bellator cage and comes into the fight on the back of two successive wins against Katherine Lehner and Olga Rubin.

“It’s surreal, it’s amazing,” said Kavanagh to Virgin Media Sport after the bout was confirmed. “All my hard work is after paying off. This is what I’ve done for many years to get this chance and show my skills.

“I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait. I’m over the moon.”

Kavanagh, who has always maintained a close relationship with experienced Boxing coach Tony Davitt and is a close friend and sparring partner to Kellie Harrington, left boxing somewhat disgruntled in 2016, join SGB and has developed into an MMA name.

Cyborg has been linked to a move to boxing and a fight with Katie Taylor in recent years.