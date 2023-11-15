FIVE Irish in Euro U22 Action Today

Five Irish fighters take to the ring for Team Ireland in the European U22 Championships today.

Ireland suffered four defeats from four on a disappointing Day 3 and will be hoping to bounce back in style today.

Looking for their first wins of the tournament will be Nicole Buckley, Evelyn Igharo, Chantelle Robinson, Bethany Doocey and Robyn Kelly.

St Carthages BC, Buckley is in action first, Ireland’s 48kg representative contests the opening bout of Ring A’s Afternoon Session against Turkey’s Nurselen Yagettekin.

Evelyn Igharo will also face Turkish opposition as the Clann Naofa BC middleweight trades leather with Yaren Duztas, in bout 9 of the same ring and session.

In Ring B’s Afternoon Session, 50kg Chantelle Robinson of Saviours Crystal BC boxes Poland’s Natalia Dominik Kuczewska in bout 3.

Bethany Doocey will continue the Polish theme as the Castlebar operator takes on Oliwia Oborek soona after.

In Ring B’s Evening Session, two-time European medal winner Robyn Kelly begins another continental campaign. The Ballynacargy featherweight is the third Team Ireland boxer of the day to contest against Poland, as Wiktoria Beata Rognalinska stands between her and a place in the next round.

Boxing 2023 – EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships Day Four Programme

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly

Draw sheets, team lists and previous results are available here