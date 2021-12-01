First official 2022 fight date confirmed

There is a busy pre Christmas period to get over first but we already have a 2022 fight to look forward to.

Matthew Tinker [7(6)-0] became the first fighter to officially confirm a 2022 fight date – although Thomas O’Toole has hinted he will be out early next year – and will fight in January.

The former St Francis amateur will fight on a Pro Box Promotions card on January 21. The light heavyweight’s fight against a yet to be confirmed opponent will be Tinker’s first away from the East Coast where he has managed six stoppage wins in his seven victories.

The Scarborough born New York based fighter transitioned from small hall shows to the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden last time out.

The win over American Michael Rycraft was said to be the start of a move toward the next level for a fighter who competed Irish National Elite, ABA and the Golden Gloves championships – and it prompted talk of some big fights.

The fact that former National Elite Championships final foe, Joe Ward populated the same card has sent amateur matchmakers into overdrive, while another former amateur rival Joshua Buatsi’s name has popped up on social media during fight week.

Tinker hasn’t name-dropped either personally, it’s not his style, but when asked about both former rivals he said he hopes to fight both.

“I’m just taking it one fight at a time but of course that’s a fight I want down the line,” Tinker said of Ward links at the time.

“Joe is a great fighter and I wish him all the best on the card.”

His response to links to Matchroom prospect Buatsi, who he also lost to in an amateur final, was similar.

“I fought Buatsi in the London ABA finals years ago and people have always said they would love to see it again. Josh is a great fighter and I would love to share the ring with him again so who knows.”