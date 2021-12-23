FIREWORKS – Girl 2 Champion comes home to hero’s welcome

Imagine the scenes if Lauren Crinnion goes on to win an Olympic medal!

The Cork native was one of many new young talents to compete in the National Boy and Girl 1&2 Championships in Driminagh earlier this month.

The Fr Horgan’s fighter claimed victory in the Girl 2 41kg class to collect her first Irish title much to the delight of the people of Ardcullen.

The natives of the North Cork area came out in force to welcome Crinnion home last weekend. There wasn’t quite an open-top bus but they certainly made a fuss and went as far as a firework reception for their new sporting hero.

CONGRATS LAUREN CRINNION CHAMP: Great welcome from her own home team in Knocknaheeny! 🏆🏆🏆

The 13-year-old is trained by her dad Kenneth and fights out of the club that produced Irish International Christina Desmond.

Speaking to RedFM this morning, Dad and Coach Kenneth said that the medal is hanging on the Christmas tree and is the best decoration they’ve ever had.