Amateur Headline News News 

FIREWORKS – Girl 2 Champion comes home to hero’s welcome

Jonny Stapleton ,

Imagine the scenes if Lauren Crinnion goes on to win an Olympic medal!

The Cork native was one of many new young talents to compete in the National Boy and Girl 1&2 Championships in Driminagh earlier this month.

The Fr Horgan’s fighter claimed victory in the Girl 2 41kg class to collect her first Irish title much to the delight of the people of Ardcullen.

The natives of the North Cork area came out in force to welcome Crinnion home last weekend. There wasn’t quite an open-top bus but they certainly made a fuss and went as far as a firework reception for their new sporting hero.

The 13-year-old is trained by her dad Kenneth and fights out of the club that produced Irish International Christina Desmond.

Speaking to RedFM this morning, Dad and Coach Kenneth said that the medal is hanging on the Christmas tree and is the best decoration they’ve ever had.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Frampton: I want to put on a show for the Cameras- pressure brings the best out of me

irishboxing

Mick Conlan aiming for legendary status under Top Rank

irishboxing

National Senior Cadet Championships – FINALS RESULTS

Joe O'Neill