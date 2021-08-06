Fired up TJ Doheny fires final warning Michael Conlan’s way

TJ Doheny has told Michael Conlan the changing the fight weight won’t save him – and warned his Feile opponent he is in for a rough night regardless.

The former IBF super featherweight champion of the world goes into the fight both upset and fired up.

‘The Power’ believes the fight weight was changed fight week to suit the Belfast fighter [altough Team Conlan argue a 124lbs catchweight was agreed weeks ago] and has aired his grievances in that regard.

Post-Friday’s weigh-in the Portlaoise fighter took to social media to express his upset again – and to fire a message the way of his opponent.

“I’ve shown all week that I am a man of my word,” he said.

“All I expected in return was fair play. Move the goalposts all you want son. You’re in for a rough rough night!

Let’s f*cking do this.”

Tonight represents the Australian based fighters’ first bout in Ireland but he is effectively the away fighter.

It’s a Top Rank and Conlan Boxing card, in the Olympic medal winner’s home city and the vast majority of the 8000 fans in the sold-out arena will be behind the hometown fighter.

Not that phases a fighter with massive away day experience. The 34-year-old won a world title eliminator originally scheduled for Russia in Thailand before becoming only the second fighter behind Wayne McCullagh to defeat a reigning world champion in Japan.

As a result, he believes he is built to withstand hostile environments.

“I’ve been doing it my whole career,” he said.

“I’ve traveled the world and done it, been a bit of a road warrior and I won’t be fazed by being the away fighter.

“I think I speak for every fighter when I say this, you’re not affected by who they’re screaming for. You feed off the energy of the crowd. I’m built for it.”