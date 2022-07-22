Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Fight Fans Lash Out at ‘Disrespectful’ Darragh Foley Opponent

Boxing followers were not happy with how Darragh Foley’s opponent Hunter Ioane behaved post his defeat to the Dubliner this week.

The Samoan ditched post-fight protocol after being defeated by ‘Super’ in Sydney on Wednesday – and looked to resume hostilities even after the doctor and referee decided the cut he suffered in round four had become too dangerous to allow him to continue.

Then after being held back from Foley and his team he decided to storm out of the ring delivering a circus on a night he promised fireworks and entertainment of a different kind.

This all came after he had tested the patience of a straight-talking referee throughout the fight, particularly when hitting Foley after the bell.

His in and post-fight antics upset fans watching the Fox broadcast No Limit card and his decision not to stick around and congratulate Foley, in particular, saw Ioane come under social media fire.

Veteran journalist Buzz Rothfield demanded that he never be put on a show again while fans also expressed their disapproval.

“Disgraceful sportsmanship from Ioane at the boxing. Should not be invited back,’ Rothfield tweeted.

The Irish fight fraternity were not as vocal when it came to Ioane’s behaviour, looking through green-tinted glasses they rejoiced in seeing Foley back in the ring.

They were also happy to see him box so well, show real power throughout the fight, and display an impressive level of sharpness, all while being made to work at a pace that can only help moving forward.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

