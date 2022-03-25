‘F*ck You’ – Jo Jo Diaz responds to Jono Carroll call out

It was short and not so sweet from Jo Jo Diaz [32(15)-2(0)-1] after Jono Carroll [22(7)-2(0)-1] called him out today.

The Dubai based Dub took to social media to let his Diaz intentions be known and sent a public message the way of the former world champion.

‘King Kong’ revealed he wanted to share the ring with the all action American and asked the 29-year-old southpaw to send him a contract.

Diaz response wasn’t overly polite and straight to the point, telling the former world champion where to go.

The call-out came days after Carroll kept his name in the frame for a second world title shot with a victory over Ghanaian Patrick Ayi Aryee on a Probellum card in Dubai.

The win cemented the entertaining super featherweight’s #2 status with the WBA and keeps him in the frame for a WBA world title shot.

The title situation is somewhat messy, however, and an opportunity does not look to be immediately forthcoming. Champion Roger Gutierrez had been due to defend versus #1 challenger Chris Colbert last month but was forced to pull out and replacement Hector Garcia then shocked the highly-rated Colbert. Garcia now looks likely to face Gutierrez meaning Carroll’s chance may not come until the end of the year.

Many wondered whether or not Carroll would tread water in the meantime or look for challenges of note and fights that would prepare him for the best in the world at the weight.

It appears he is big fight keen and is looking for a shot at an established name in two weight world champion ‘Jo Jo’. With Diaz now an MTK stablemate of Carrolls, it looks a makeable fight.

However, the fighter, whose only defeats are to Devin Haney and Gary Russell Jr is currently the centre of a legal case between former manager Moses Heredia and MTK Global, so may not be available to fight at present.