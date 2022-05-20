Emotional Lisa O’Rourke reacts to ‘unexpected’ success

Lisa O’Rourke is lost for words after an unexpected World Championships win.

The Roscommon light middleweight has gone from beaten National Elite Championship finalist to World Championships gold medal winner in the space of six amazing months.

Speaking after her victory an emotional Castlerea native said: “I can’t find any words now,” an emotional O’Rourke reflected. “I won the EUBC European U22 Boxing Championships in Croatia this March but this is something unexpected for me.

“My plan is always to be on the top of the podium but I am over the moon after this success. I had to keep the distance in this final, and followed Zaur’s and John’s instructions.”

"All Team Ireland boxers performed well in Istanbul, and are better, more experienced boxers for having contested here. Amy and Lisa's victories are magnificent achievements, and they should enjoy every moment of their wins."

Team Ireland Head Coach, Zauri Antia, was pleased with the medal winners’ success but also took time to praise the entire team.

“All Team Ireland boxers performed well in Istanbul, and are better, more experienced boxers for having contested here. Amy and Lisa’s victories are magnificent achievements, and they should enjoy every moment of their wins. Team Ireland Coaches, John Conlan, Eoin Pluck and Noel Burke have done fantastic work throughout the tournament – so, too have each and every Team Ireland boxer’s club coaches in pre-preparation for the competition.”