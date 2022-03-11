Edward Donovan Gets the Job Done in a round

Edward Donovan registered a first career knockout in Scotland tonight.

The Limerick middle made light work of the previously undefeated Mike Jurik at Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

It was anything but a ballroom brawl as ‘The Dominator’ fittingly dominated from the off and got the job done within a round.

The former underage standout put the pressure on from the start, using the jab to establish a range before lashing in the backhand.

With Jurik, who looked instantly overmatched despite the fact he came into the fight on the back of two knockout wins, showing a tendency to duck, the 22-year-old began to bring in the uppercut and that was the shot that eventually did it for the Brit.

An uppercut landed clean on the away fighter’s chin prompting him to Elvis dance before consulting the canvas. To his credit, he rose to his feet but the referee waved the fight off handing Donovan a first-round stoppage win.

It’s the third win for the boxing family this year as older brother Paddy ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan registered a points win on the undercard of the Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall fight and the youngest of the boxing siblings win Limerick amateur honours last month.

The win sees Donovan improve to 3-0 while his opponent’s slate now reads 2-1.